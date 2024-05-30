Logitech launches new 'Logi for Mac' product line

Logitech has introduced its latest 'Logi for Mac' lineup, featuring cutting-edge MX series devices and ergonomic solutions designed specifically for Apple users. The newly revealed products, including the MX Keys S for Mac and Ergo Wave Keys for Mac, aim to elevate performance, productivity, and comfort for macOS and iPadOS users.

Delphine Donné, Logitech's vice president and general manager of Personal Workspace Solutions, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation and sustainability. "Our Designed for Mac portfolio is crafted to enhance the Apple user experience through improved workflow, productivity, and comfort, without compromising on Mac compatibility," said Donné.

The lineup includes:

  • MX Keys S for Mac: A high-performance keyboard with enhanced illumination and smart actions via the Logi Options+ app.
  • MX Keys S Combo for Mac: This package is the first MX combo tailored for Mac, featuring the MX Keys S for Mac keyboard, MX Master 3S for Mac mouse, and an MX Palm Rest.
  • MX Anywhere 3S for Mac: A versatile, compact mouse designed for Mac that offers quiet, ultra-fast scrolling and precision tracking.
  • MX Keys Mini for Mac: A compact, advanced keyboard available in Space Gray, optimized for seamless integration into the Mac workflow.
  • Ergo Wave Keys for Mac: Logitech's inaugural ergonomic keyboard for Mac, designed for maximum comfort with a cushioned palm rest.

The products are available now, with prices ranging from $59.99 for the Wave Keys for Mac to $199.99 for the MX Keys S Combo for Mac. They can be purchased here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

