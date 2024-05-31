Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

As Windows 11 continues to evolve, many users find themselves grappling with its system demands and privacy concerns. However, the release of Linux Lite 7.0, codenamed "Galena," offers a tempting alternative that champions both maturity and ease of use. With 12 years of development under its belt, Linux Lite has incorporated numerous user-suggested features while enhancing its robust and secure base.

Why Switch to Linux Lite 7.0 from Windows 11?

1. Simplicity and Maturity: Linux Lite 7.0 has been designed for stability and simplicity, making it an excellent choice for those who want an operating system that just works. It's an ideal match for users looking to escape the frequently changing landscapes of Windows.

2. Enhanced User Experience: The latest release introduces Thunar 4.18.8 with a new split view, enhancing productivity and file management. The tweak to the Lite Welcome feature, along with new installation slides, ensures a more welcoming environment for newcomers.

3. Visual Refresh: With a default window theme of Materia and the popular Papirus icon theme paired with the Roboto Regular font, Linux Lite offers a clean and modern aesthetic that feels both fresh and familiar.

4. Full Control Over Your System: Linux Lite users enjoy greater control over their computing environment. The latest version comes with extensive customization options available through its repository, ranging from older kernels to the latest updates.

5. UEFI and Secure Boot Compatibility: Transitioning from Windows 11 is streamlined as Linux Lite supports UEFI and provides guidance on managing Secure Boot. This ensures that users can maintain their system’s security without the added stress, although it's recommended to disable Secure Boot for a smoother experience.

Technical Highlights of Linux Lite 7.0 "Galena"

XFCE 4.18: A lightweight yet powerful desktop environment that's easy on system resources.

Kernel 6.8.0-31: Ensures compatibility with a wide range of hardware and software.

Updated Applications: Comes with the latest versions of Chrome, Thunderbird, LibreOffice, VLC, and GIMP, ensuring users have access to the best tools for productivity and creativity.

Based on Ubuntu 24.04: Offers a solid base that is both stable and secure.

Conclusion

For Windows 11 users looking to switch to an alternative that offers stability, security, and a user-friendly experience, Linux Lite 7.0 "Galena" is an excellent choice. With its focus on simplicity and maturity, it provides a compelling reason to consider making the switch. You can download an ISO here now.