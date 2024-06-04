Raspberry Pi AI Kit brings artificial intelligence to the Raspberry Pi 5

It was surely only a matter of time before AI made its way to the Raspberry Pi and today sees the launch of the Raspberry Pi AI Kit. Developed in close collaboration with Hailo, it provides a way of seamlessly integrating local, high-performance, power-efficient inferencing into a number of applications.

The Raspberry Pi AI Kit comprises the M.2 HAT+ preassembled with a Hailo-8L AI accelerator module. Installed on a Raspberry Pi 5, the AI Kit allows users to build AI vision applications, running in real time, with low latency and low power requirements.

Key features of the Raspberry Pi AI Kit include:

13 tera-operations per second (TOPS) of inferencing performance

Single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection running at 8Gbps

Full integration with the Raspberry Pi image software subsystem

Compatibility with first-party or third-party cameras

Efficient scheduling of the accelerator hardware: run multiple neural networks on a single camera, or single/multiple neural networks with two cameras concurrently

The Kit also offers efficient scheduling of accelerator hardware, enabling the execution of multiple neural networks on a single camera or concurrent operation with two cameras. Hailo supplements this with an extensive model zoo, providing users with pre-trained neural network models optimized for deployment on the AI Kit.

Priced at $70, the Raspberry Pi AI Kit is available now through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers