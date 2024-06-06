Camtasia 2024 embraces AI to improve workflow and simplify video creation

Michigan-based TechSmith has launched Camtasia 2024, a major new release of its professional screen recording and video editing tool for Mac and Windows.

The new release aims to streamline video creation and production through several new AI-powered features, including dynamic captions. The addition of these features has also seen the package split into three product tiers, with AI features restricted to Create and Pro plans only.

A new dynamic captions feature allows users to highlight spoken words on screen with the minimum of fuss thanks to AI. Users can choose from presets or create their own styles. Windows users also gain the ability to create speech-to-text closed captions using AI. Both features come courtesy of sister product Audiate, hence the need to upgrade to a higher tier that includes the product.

Camtasia 2024 also integrates its various assets from titles and footage to dynamic backgrounds and music within the Camtasia editor to make them more accessible to users. These are accompanied by dozens of new behaviors, dynamic backgrounds and audio visualizers.

The new release also introduces a new recording engine that promises to capture screens with higher frame rates and resolutions. Other new features include the ability to add outlines to any on-screen text and create custom animated backgrounds that can be tiled.

Assets can now be more easily integrated into videos in Camtasia 2024

Improvements include cursor enhancements that include allowing users to add a cursor to a static image and then move it around the screen to give the impression of a video. JKL editing enhancements make it possible to speed up or slow down previews without pausing using Shift + L and Shift + J respectively.

Users also gain the ability to reorder items on the main toolbar through click and drag, plus add progress bars and timers to their videos to indicate time progression.

Camtastia 2024 is available now as a free trial download for PCs running Windows 10 20H2 or later, and Macs running macOS 12.0 or later. Additional hardware requirements include newer multi-core CPUs and GeForce 10 series GPUs or later.

Camtasia can be purchased on its own without AI features for $179.88 for a single year’s subscription. Camtasia Create, which includes Audiate, costs $329.87 for a year’s license, while Camtasia Pro, which adds Assets for Camtasia, costs $479.86 per year. Users can also purchase a perpetual license as an upgrade from an earlier version for $167.99.