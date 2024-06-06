Google Messages introduces emergency texting with RCS to contact 911

Google has launched a new feature in Google Messages that enables users to text 911 using Rich Communication Services (RCS). This functionality will first be available in U.S. regions that currently lack text-to-911 capabilities, in collaboration with emergency technology company RapidSOS.

Elmar Weber, General Manager at Android and Business Communications, emphasized the utility of this feature, stating, "Calling 911 in emergency situations isn’t always possible. This is why, in partnership with RapidSOS, we're rolling out the ability to text 911 with RCS."

Currently, approximately 53 percent of U.S. emergency call centers can receive SMS texts to 911, but these centers cannot accept photos or videos. RCS will allow users to confirm the delivery of their messages, send high-resolution images and videos, and share precise location details automatically through Android's Emergency Location Service, which can also convey additional personal information if the user opts in.

Google aims to make RCS the standard for emergency texting and is actively working to expand this technology to additional regions and call centers.

