DuckDuckGo AI Chat gives anonymous and private access to GPT-3.5, Claude 3, Llama 3 and Mixtral

For all of the excitement currently surrounding artificial intelligence, there are also a lot of concerns. Not only are people worried about the power of AIs, but there is also a great deal of apprehension about the privacy and security of ChatGPT and other tools of its ilk.

Stepping up with a solution is privacy-centric firm DuckDuckGo. With the newly launched DuckDuckGo AI Chat, it offers "anonymous access to popular AI models, including GPT-3.5, Claude 3, and open-source Llama 3 and Mixtral". There is also the promise that chats will not be used to train AI models.

Given the popularity of AI chatbots, DuckDuckGo's entry into the arena is hardly surprising. Having already offered privacy-protecting solutions for web searching and browsing, extending its privacy tools into AI feels like a natural progression.

With access to the most popular AI models currently in use, DuckDuckGo AI chat makes three promises:

Private chats, anonymized by us No AI training on your conversations Multiple AI models, all in one place

DuckDuckGo says that data is not linked to users, IP are addresses are not shared, and that it does not save or store any prompts entered or outputs generated. The privacy policy states:

.In addition, we have agreements in place with all model providers that further limit how they can use data from these anonymous requests that includes not using Prompts and Outputs to develop or improve their models as well as deleting all information received once it is no longer necessary to provide Outputs (at most within 30 days with limited exceptions for safety and legal compliance).

DuckDuckGo warns users that "AI chats may display inaccurate or offensive information" -- but it's now private, so there's that.

Take DuckDuckGo AI Chat for a test drive here.