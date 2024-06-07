Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops

Kubuntu Focus has unveiled its latest offerings, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops, now available with the latest enhancements from Kubuntu 24.04 LTS. Developed in collaboration with Carbon Systems, these laptops combine high-quality hardware with Kubuntu's renowned tuning and support to ensure optimal performance and user experience.

The new Ir16 GEN 2 is designed for enduring the demands of long workdays. It is equipped with a powerful 80Wh battery, encased in a robust magnesium alloy body. The laptop features a 16-inch 100 percent sRGB LED IPS display, offering a resolution of 2560×1600 at a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a brightness of 450 nits. With a 90Hz refresh rate, the visuals are not only vibrant but also buttery smooth. The inclusion of a 10-key numpad further enhances its functionality, making it an excellent choice for professionals.

The Ir14 GEN 2 is designed for professionals on the move. It balances performance with portability, housed in a sleek aluminum alloy chassis. The 14-inch display mirrors the quality of its larger counterpart, with 100 percent sRGB LED IPS, a 1920×1200 resolution, and a brightness of 350 nits. This model offers a compact yet powerful tool for productivity.

Both laptops are powered by an Intel i5-13500H CPU with integrated Iris Xe graphics at 1.65GHz. The keyboards are designed for comfort and durability, featuring no-flex, back-lit keys that provide satisfying tactile feedback. A large, centered, glass precision touchpad supports multi-touch gestures, enhancing user interaction. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

These models are now shipping with the Kubuntu Focus Suite, 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat. They can be configured with up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and dual-NVMe 8TB storage. They both feature optional full-disk encryption and the possibility to add a Yubikey for enhanced security. Prices start at $1,080 for the Ir14 GEN 2 and $1,145 for the Ir16 GEN 2.