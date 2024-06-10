Linux to compete with Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs as TUXEDO unveils Snapdragon X Elite ARM notebook

The PC community is abuzz with Qualcomm's recent announcement of its Snapdragon X Elite SoC, a powerhouse chipset that promises to revolutionize the performance and energy efficiency of laptops and tablets. While Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs are set to feature this advanced processor, Linux enthusiasts have reasons to celebrate as well. You see, TUXEDO Computers is bringing this cutting-edge technology to the Linux world with its upcoming ARM notebook, positioning it as a strong competitor to Windows 11 Copilot+ devices.

In a recent update, TUXEDO Computers revealed its ambitious project of developing an ARM notebook powered by the Snapdragon X Elite SoC from Qualcomm. This announcement has generated significant excitement, as it presents a viable alternative to traditional x86 notebooks, offering comparable performance with lower energy consumption, directly challenging the dominance of Windows 11 Copilot+.

The Snapdragon X Elite SoC, unveiled by Qualcomm last year, features the Oryon CPU, known for its impressive performance metrics. Benchmarks suggest that the Snapdragon X Elite can not only rival but potentially surpass Apple's M2 SoCs, boasting higher energy efficiency. TUXEDO's preliminary tests confirm these impressive claims, setting the stage for a fierce competition with Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs.

The Snapdragon X Elite integrates essential components, such as the CPU, GPU, NPU, USB interfaces, and memory, into a single chip, enhancing speed and efficiency. The SoC is equipped with 12 Oryon cores, clocking up to 4.6 GHz in dual-core boost, and an Adreno GPU running at 1.25 GHz. It also offers extensive PCIe lanes and an NPU capable of 45 TeraFlops for AI workloads, making it a formidable contender against Windows 11 Copilot+ devices.

Until now, the Snapdragon X Elite SoCs have primarily been available in Windows on ARM PCs. However, Qualcomm is making strides to support Linux, as highlighted during the recent Embedded Open Source Summit. Qualcomm and Linaro's collaborative efforts have already integrated key functions into the mainline Linux kernels 6.8 and 6.9, with further developments planned for upcoming kernel versions. This push for Linux compatibility means that the Snapdragon X Elite is no longer exclusive to Windows 11 Copilot+, offering Linux users a powerful new option.

TUXEDO Computers showcased a prototype of its ARM notebook at the Computex trade fair in Taiwan. This prototype is part of the company's ongoing project, internally dubbed "Drako," aiming to port TUXEDO OS with KDE Plasma to the ARM platform. The development is currently in the alpha stage, with some drivers still pending. TUXEDO is optimistic about resolving these issues with the next two kernel versions. While a release date is not yet set, the possibility of an ARM notebook under Christmas trees in 2024 is tantalizingly close.