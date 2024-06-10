TCL 50 XE 5G Android smartphone now at Verizon Prepaid for $99.99

TCL Mobile has just unveiled its latest offering in the budget smartphone market, the TCL 50 XE 5G, now available exclusively through Verizon Prepaid here. At just a penny less than $100, this device aims to transform the notion of what a budget smartphone can deliver, particularly with its robust 5G capabilities and premium features.

The 50 XE 5G boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ display, enhanced with TCL’s proprietary NXTVISION Technology, ensuring vibrant visuals with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth, immersive viewing experiences. This phone doesn’t just aim to please the eyes but also packs a serious punch with its MediaTek Octa-core 5G processor, promising high-speed performance that can handle everything from streaming to multitasking without breaking a sweat.

Storage and memory are more than adequate, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via MicroSD. This setup ensures that the phone can keep up with the demands of modern smartphone users, from daily tasks to more intensive applications.

Photography enthusiasts will find the TCL 50 XE 5G’s camera setup quite compelling. The 50MP main camera, coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide and a 2MP depth sensor, promises detailed and vibrant photos across a variety of scenarios. Selfie lovers aren’t left out, thanks to the 8MP front camera, ensuring clear and crisp images for all your social media needs.

Battery life is another strong suit, with a 5010mAh battery that supports all-day usage without the need for frequent recharges. This, combined with practical security features like face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, makes the TCL 50 XE 5G a standout in its price bracket.

