Logitech M340 collection: colorful, quiet, and environmentally conscious mice

Logitech has expanded its mouse offerings with the new M340 Collection, now exclusively available in North America. This collection combines style, sustainability, and technology in a compact and portable form.

The M340 Collection mice feature a slim, round shape adorned with colorful patterns. They are crafted from at least 42 percent recycled plastic, aligning with Logitech's commitment to environmental responsibility. The dimensions of these mice -- 1.04 inches in height, 4.20 inches in length, and 2.31 inches in width, weighing only 2.85 ounces including the battery and receiver -- make them ideal for slipping into any bag.

Technical enhancements include Silent Touch Technology, which reduces click noise by over 90 percent compared to the Logitech M185, offering a quieter, more focused experience. The mice are equipped with a high-precision optical sensor with a 1000 DPI nominal value and offer a 32.8 ft (10 m) wireless range thanks to the 2.4GHz USB receiver. Designed for ambidextrous use, they come with three buttons (left/right-click and a scroll-wheel with a middle click) and boast an 18-month battery life.

The M340 Collection is available in seven unique designs: Speckles, Blue Floral, Floral Leaves, Sheer Dream, Tropical Sunrise, Floral Bouquet, and Blue Galaxy. These are available for purchase for just $19.99 through Logitech's official website and other retailers in North America.

