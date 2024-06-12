Logitech M340 collection: colorful, quiet, and environmentally conscious mice

Logitech has expanded its mouse offerings with the new M340 Collection, now exclusively available in North America. This collection combines style, sustainability, and technology in a compact and portable form.

The M340 Collection mice feature a slim, round shape adorned with colorful patterns. They are crafted from at least 42 percent recycled plastic, aligning with Logitech's commitment to environmental responsibility. The dimensions of these mice -- 1.04 inches in height, 4.20 inches in length, and 2.31 inches in width, weighing only 2.85 ounces including the battery and receiver -- make them ideal for slipping into any bag.

Technical enhancements include Silent Touch Technology, which reduces click noise by over 90 percent compared to the Logitech M185, offering a quieter, more focused experience. The mice are equipped with a high-precision optical sensor with a 1000 DPI nominal value and offer a 32.8 ft (10 m) wireless range thanks to the 2.4GHz USB receiver. Designed for ambidextrous use, they come with three buttons (left/right-click and a scroll-wheel with a middle click) and boast an 18-month battery life.

The M340 Collection is available in seven unique designs: Speckles, Blue Floral, Floral Leaves, Sheer Dream, Tropical Sunrise, Floral Bouquet, and Blue Galaxy. These are available for purchase for just $19.99 through Logitech's official website and other retailers in North America.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

