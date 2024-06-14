Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is changing the functionality of the controversial Recall AI feature to improve quality and security. It won't release the feature on June 18 to Copilot+ PCs, but plans to introduce it to the Windows Insider Platform first.

New or notably improved Windows apps

AI Photo Editing by Nero

AI Photo Editing by Nero is a new program to improve photos using AI. Core features let users restore old photos, improve the resolution of images, remove backgrounds, animate faces, cartoonify, denoise, and create avatars from photos.

A free account is required. The program uses a credits-based system. Credits may be purchased in the application.

Mp3tag

A new version of the audio tagger Mp3tag is now available as a Beta. Mp3tag allows you to add, edit, or remove tags from various audio files.

New features include support for AV1 and Opus in MP4, and several fixes.

VLC Media Player 3.0.21

The new version of the open source cross-platform media player adds Super Resolution Scaling support for AMD GPUs. It supported NVIDIA and Intel components only previously.

Other improvements include VQ Enhancer Filter support for AMD and several fixes.