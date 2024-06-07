Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-ninety-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft has reopened the Windows 10 beta channel after nearly three years of inactivity. It has done so to test new features before they land in Windows 10 Stable. No word on those features though.

New or notably improved Windows apps

New Outlook app

Microsoft is rolling out offline support for mail actions and compose in the new Outlook for Windows application. This means that mails, calendar events, and contacts will be stored on user devices.

These can be viewed without Internet connection then. Microsoft notes furthermore that actions such as moving, deleting, or composing emails are then also available offline.

NVIDIA App

The latest version of the NVIDIA app introduces support for AV1 recording and one-click performance tuning. NVIDIA plans to make the app the central app for "all things" NVIDIA on the desktop. It will replace classic apps such as NVIDIA Control Panel or GeForce Experience in the future.

