Security pros struggle with too many tools

New research by Keeper Security shows nearly half of security professionals (48 percent) say they favor standalone security solutions for specific issues.

But, this has resulted in security pros grappling with an average of 32 different security solutions in their tech stacks, and some managing hundreds of different security tools.

The survey of over 200 cybersecurity professionals, including CISOs/CIOs, senior cybersecurity managers and IT decision-makers, conducted at Infosecurity Europe, finds only 23 percent prioritize integration capabilities. This may pose a challenge, as it suggests security professionals are focusing on short-term fixes, rather than long-term security enhancements and budgetary impacts.

The key factors for security professionals when choosing cybersecurity solutions include: cost,

ease of implementation, vendor reputation, effectiveness against specific threats and integration capabilities.

"It is clear that cybersecurity threats are only becoming more sophisticated, forcing security teams to confront novel attack vectors," says Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "The challenge lies in the escalated costs and complexity of managing disparate solutions for each specific threat. Instead of perpetuating a reactive 'whack-a-mole' approach, security professionals must adopt a comprehensive strategy that integrates existing tools into a cohesive framework. This will enhance the efficacy of threat mitigation and empower enterprise leaders with greater control and visibility over their security posture."

With an evolving threat landscape and widespread budget restraints thanks to the global economic downturn, organizations may find it unsustainable to continue prioritizing solutions based on specific capabilities, over a holistic cybersecurity strategy. Earlier research from Keeper found that 92 percent of business leaders worldwide experienced an increase in cyberattacks year-over-year, with 95 percent of respondents acknowledging that threats have grown more sophisticated.

You can find out more on the Keeper blog.

Image credit: Ronald Sumners/Shutterstock