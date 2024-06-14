Security pros struggle with too many tools

No Comments

New research by Keeper Security shows nearly half of security professionals (48 percent) say they favor standalone security solutions for specific issues.

But, this has resulted in security pros grappling with an average of 32 different security solutions in their tech stacks, and some managing hundreds of different security tools.

The survey of over 200 cybersecurity professionals, including CISOs/CIOs, senior cybersecurity managers and IT decision-makers, conducted at Infosecurity Europe, finds only 23 percent prioritize integration capabilities. This may pose a challenge, as it suggests security professionals are focusing on short-term fixes, rather than long-term security enhancements and budgetary impacts.

The key factors for security professionals when choosing cybersecurity solutions include: cost,
ease of implementation, vendor reputation, effectiveness against specific threats and integration capabilities.

"It is clear that cybersecurity threats are only becoming more sophisticated, forcing security teams to confront novel attack vectors," says Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. "The challenge lies in the escalated costs and complexity of managing disparate solutions for each specific threat. Instead of perpetuating a reactive 'whack-a-mole' approach, security professionals must adopt a comprehensive strategy that integrates existing tools into a cohesive framework. This will enhance the efficacy of threat mitigation and empower enterprise leaders with greater control and visibility over their security posture."

With an evolving threat landscape and widespread budget restraints thanks to the global economic downturn, organizations may find it unsustainable to continue prioritizing solutions based on specific capabilities, over a holistic cybersecurity strategy. Earlier research from Keeper found that 92 percent of business leaders worldwide experienced an increase in cyberattacks year-over-year, with 95 percent of respondents acknowledging that threats have grown more sophisticated.

You can find out more on the Keeper blog.

Image credit: Ronald Sumners/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Think you could spot a deepfaked politician?

Best Windows apps this week

Security pros struggle with too many tools

Microsoft postpones Recall so new Copilot+ PCs will launch without this flagship feature

How collaborative learning and conversational intelligence are changing AIOps [Q&A]

WhatsApp announces huge improvements to calling across all platforms

TCL FLIP 3 helps Gen-Z unplug from social media and focus on real life

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

84 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

41 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

10 Comments

Microsoft Start Weather blows away the competition with AI-powered forecast accuracy

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.