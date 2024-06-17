FOX News crushes CNN and The New York Times in May's digital battle for views and engagement!

In May, FOX News Digital emerged as a leading news brand in multiplatform engagement, showing notable increases in minutes and views according to Comscore. The figures indicate that FOX News Digital achieved 3.2 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion views, and reached 100 million unique digital visitors.

The FOX News Mobile App also reported substantial traffic, attracting 5.8 million unique visitors. Additionally, the average views per visit for FOX News Digital stood at 2.7, marking a 2 percent increase from the previous month.

Social media engagement remained strong for FOX News, with 26.4 million total interactions across platforms, maintaining its position as the most engaged brand in its competitive set for the 117th consecutive month. Notably, the network achieved significant interactions on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and recorded 175.3 million video views on YouTube.

Similarly, FOXBusiness.com maintained a leading position against its competitors in multiplatform views, with figures surpassing CNN Business for the 26th straight month and Bloomberg.com for the 37th consecutive month. It saw a 9 percent month-over-month growth in views and a 13 percent increase in multiplatform minutes, totaling 177 million views and 255 million minutes. Its YouTube videos remained highly viewed within the business news sector, achieving 60.6 million views in May, a 14 percent increase from April.

Comparatively, FOX News Digital recorded higher total views and minutes in May than CNN.com and closely competed with NYTimes.com, underscoring its substantial reach and sustained viewer interest.

