Logitech introduces MX Ink: A new stylus for Meta Quest users

No Comments

Logitech has collaborated with Meta to introduce the MX Ink, a stylus designed to improve user interactions in mixed reality (MR) environments for Meta Quest users. This product aims to provide precise control for a seamless transition between digital spaces.

Vadim Kogan, Logitech’s Head of AR/VR, stated, "For over four decades, Logitech has shown the way with software-enabled, hardware solutions crafted to provide people the freedom and precise control they need to express themselves, connecting them to the digital world." He further added, "The new Logitech MX Ink is a stylus that seamlessly transitions from 2D to 3D spaces, offering the familiarity of a 2D stylus with the tracking accuracy expected by Meta Quest users in MR."

Furhan Zafar, VP, Sustaining Product Operations & Accessories at Meta, also remarked, "MX Ink offers a first-of-its-kind input device for the Meta Quest ecosystem. We believe the Meta customers will benefit from having such a complimentary tool that will be supported by many applications and users alike."

The MX Ink is compatible with both Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2, allowing these headsets to support more than two paired controllers at once. It pairs through the Meta Quest app and is designed to function like a real pen in various MR applications such as Gravity Sketch, ENGAGE XR, OpenBrush, and Arkio.

Additionally, the MX Ink can be used with the MX Mat, a friction-free surface, and is available with the MX Ink Well, a charging base inspired by pen stands.

The MX Ink, along with related accessories, will be available later this year through Logitech, Meta, and Amazon. For developers interested in integrating the MX Ink into their applications, Logitech will provide a developer kit accessible through their website.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Sysdig uses automation to cut cloud incident response times

Logitech introduces MX Ink: A new stylus for Meta Quest users

Adapting service and consultancy businesses to the boom in AI use [Q&A]

Yes, Microsoft Cross Device Service is causing high CPU usage in Windows 11; no, there is no fix

Linux-based postmarketOS v24.06 supports over 250 devices, taking on Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS

Your company needs a BEC policy and five other email security trends

SparkyLinux 7.4 'Orion Belt' update rolls out: Here’s what's new

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need!

87 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: openSUSE Leap 15.6 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

56 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 7.0

42 Comments

Lucky for some -- Windows 13 is everything Windows 11 should be

22 Comments

CachyOS June 2024 release makes it easy to say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux

17 Comments

Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11

14 Comments

Microsoft is cleaving vestiges of the past from Windows 11 24H2

13 Comments

MX Linux 23.3 Libretto: Why you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.