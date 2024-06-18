Logitech launches Keys-To-Go 2 ultra-portable wireless keyboard

Logitech has released its latest product, the Keys-To-Go 2, an ultra-portable wireless keyboard designed for mobile use. With a focus on portability and versatility, the Keys-To-Go 2 offers a sleek, lightweight design and is encased in a built-in cover to shield against spills and damage.

The Keys-To-Go 2 is compatible with multiple operating systems, allowing for seamless integration with tablets, mobile devices, and laptops. "In today's fast-paced world, staying productive while on-the-go is essential," stated Joseph Mingori, general manager of mobile solutions and partnerships at Logitech. He emphasized that the keyboard is crafted to enable users to "carry less and do more from anywhere."

The keyboard is available in three stylish colors: Lilac, Pale Grey, and Graphite. It features comfortable scissor keys for precise typing and connects via Bluetooth to up to three devices simultaneously. Users can effortlessly switch between devices using the Easy-Switch keys, enhancing productivity across various platforms.

Additionally, Logitech remains committed to sustainability, integrating environmentally conscious materials in the design of the Keys-To-Go 2. The plastic components include certified post-consumer recycled plastic -- 36 percent in Pale Grey and Graphite, and 33 percent in Lilac.

The keyboard's top case is crafted using aluminum produced with renewable energy, minimizing its carbon footprint. The product packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests and controlled sources, reflecting Logitech’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact.

Available in attractive color options -- Lilac, Pale Grey, and Graphite -- and special Apple variants in White and Graphite, this keyboard ensures both style and functionality. Set to launch globally this month, the Keys-To-Go 2 will be accessible through Logitech’s website and various global retailers, priced at $79.99.