Cooler Master unveils world's first 850W fanless PSU with an exclusive early bird bundle

Cooler Master has announced the launch of the X Silent Edge Platinum 850, the first 850-watt fanless power supply unit (PSU) in the world. This innovative product is now available for preorder, and it comes with an exclusive early bird bundle.

Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master, emphasized the unique position of the X Silent Edge Platinum 850 in the market, noting, “The X Silent Edge Platinum 850 is our answer to those who require robust power for intensive tasks but don’t want to compromise on a quiet work or play environment. This product represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries in providing quiet high-performance solutions.”

The X Silent Edge Platinum 850 features a fanless design that ensures absolute silence with its innovative heat pipe technology. It also boasts 80 Plus Platinum efficiency for energy-saving and efficient performance, along with a patented aluminum thermal mold that guarantees efficient heat dissipation for smooth, stable performance. Infineon industrial-grade components enhance the efficiency and reliability of the PSU. Additionally, digital monitoring with MasterCTRL allows users to monitor real-time data on temperature, load, and performance through intuitive software.

Cooler Master is also offering a special preorder campaign for early adopters. The fanless X Silent Edge Platinum 850 is available for only $399.99, reduced from $549.99, and comes with a free 27-inch FHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor, the GM27-CFX, which is ideal for gaming, working, and entertainment. Additionally, the bundle includes an ATX 24 PIN 90° Adapter with Capacitors and an M.2 SSD thermal pad. Preordered units are expected to be delivered by the end of June.

This limited-time offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To secure your bundle, visit the Cooler Master X Silent Edge Platinum Preorder page and take advantage of this exceptional deal today.

