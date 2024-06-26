Google updates Chrome on mobile to enhance user experience

Google has updated its Chrome browser for mobile devices with new features aimed at improving the user experience on Android, iPadOS, and iOS. These updates focus on making navigation and interaction within the browser more efficient and personalized.

The company has introduced enhanced Chrome Actions to help users interact more seamlessly with local businesses directly from their search results. Now, when searching for a restaurant or other local businesses, shortcut buttons for actions like calling or getting directions are more prominently displayed. This feature is already available on Android and is slated to come to iOS later this fall.

On tablets, Google has redesigned the Chrome address bar to better utilize the larger screens of devices like iPads and Android tablets. The new design aligns with Google's Material You design language and keeps the webpage visible below the address bar for easier navigation.

Another addition is personalized shortcut suggestions in the address bar on both Android and iOS. This feature helps users quickly navigate to frequently visited websites by suggesting them based on previously typed keywords.

For iOS users, Chrome now offers trending search suggestions that appear below recent searches in the address bar from the New Tab page. This feature, already available on Android, provides inspiration for searches based on trending topics.

Finally, Chrome’s Discover Feed on the New Tab page for both iOS and Android now includes live sports cards. This allows users to receive updates about games in real-time if they follow a team or have shown interest in sports previously. The feed can be customized through the Chrome mobile app to show preferred content.