Ultimate Ears launches EVERBOOM speaker alongside updated models

Ultimate Ears, a Logitech brand, has released its new EVERBOOM Bluetooth speaker, designed for a premium 360° sound experience. The launch is accompanied by updates to its existing line, including the WONDERBOOM 4, BOOM 4, and MEGABOOM 4, featuring upgraded acoustics, fresh color options, and materials made from sustainable sources.

Jonah Staw, General Manager of Ultimate Ears, emphasized the focus on combining durability with high-quality sound. "EVERBOOM is designed to meet the needs of our users who want dependable sound quality from their portable speakers," said Staw.

The EVERBOOM offers enhanced sound performance through an oval design, which facilitates a louder output in a compact structure. It includes precision-tuned drivers that ensure clarity in mids and highs, along with deep bass. It is rated IP67, making it waterproof and dustproof, and features a carabiner for easy attachment to various items. The speaker boasts a long-range Bluetooth connectivity up to 55 meters (180 feet) and offers up to 20 hours of playtime.

Updates to the other speakers in the lineup, such as the WONDERBOOM 4, BOOM 4, and MEGABOOM 4, include new colors and USB-C charging. These models have improved bass capabilities and are constructed with increased amounts of recycled materials. Additionally, the WONDERBOOM 4 now comes with a podcast mode which optimizes vocal frequencies. And a new feature in the UE | BOOM app, Megaphone, allows users to use their smartphone and speaker as a megaphone.

Sustainability is a significant aspect of the design of these speakers. Parts of the speakers are made from certified post-consumer recycled plastic, with minimum percentages being 58 percent for EVERBOOM, 31 percent for WONDERBOOM 4, 52 percent for BOOM 4, and 54 percent for MEGABOOM 4. The fabric used is 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester, and the packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests.

The speakers are priced at $249.99 for EVERBOOM, $99.99 for WONDERBOOM 4, $149.99 for BOOM 4, and $199.99 for MEGABOOM 4. They are available in North America for now, with additional regional releases planned.

