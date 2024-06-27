STM Goods unveils new range of cases for Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface

STM Goods has introduced a fresh lineup of protective cases tailored for the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models, along with a special case for Surface Pro users. The new offerings include the Opp Case, Dux Plus, Studio, and Dux Shell, each designed with specific features to enhance user experience while ensuring robust protection.

The Opp Case, priced between $29.95 and $34.95, is crafted for the iPad Air 11” M2/5th/4th gen and iPad Air 13” M2. This ultra-slim case boasts an integrated Apple Pencil holder, allowing for wireless or cable charging depending on the Pencil model. Its clear back design highlights the iPad's elegant aesthetics, and its innovative folding cover supports both portrait and landscape viewing.

The Dux Plus, ranging from $69.95 to $79.95, offers military-grade protection for both iPad Air and iPad Pro models. It features a durable polycarbonate and rubberized TPU bracket, a water-resistant cover, and patented magnetic closures that support various viewing angles while conserving battery life with an instant on/off cover.

For those seeking a lighter alternative, the Studio case, priced between $39.95 and $49.95, provides a form-fitting design for the iPad Air and iPad Pro. The patented magnetic cover easily converts into a stand for typing or viewing, and its versatile closure system keeps the case securely shut with or without the Apple Pencil attached.

Lastly, the Dux Shell at $79.95 is exclusively designed for Surface Pro models from the 9th to the 11th edition. It features an "Infinity Hinge" for a wide range of viewing angles and an optional Pen Loop, catering specifically to Surface users seeking rugged protection without sacrificing style.

All cases are available in multiple colors to match different tastes and are designed with unobstructed access to buttons and ports, ensuring functionality is not compromised. They can be purchased here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.