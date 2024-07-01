Sabrent launches HB-C4WP USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0 for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Today, Sabrent launches the HB-C4WP USB-C 3-Port Hub with USB PD 3.0. This hub features one high-speed 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) USB-A port specifically designed to handle power-intensive devices like external storage drives. Additionally, it includes two 480Mbps (USB 2.0) USB-A ports, perfect for connecting essential peripherals such as keyboards and mice.

Beyond simple connectivity, this hub excels with its power delivery capabilities. The USB-C port on the HB-C4WP supports power delivery (PD 3.0) up to 100W, allowing it to charge high-power devices like laptops, ultrabooks, and gaming systems such as the Steam Deck and ROG Ally, alongside smartphones and tablets. This feature is particularly useful for users looking to charge their devices and expand their connectivity at the same time.

The hub’s design is both practical and stylish. Encased in an aluminum shell, the HB-C4WP is not only aesthetically pleasing but also durable and efficient at dissipating heat during extended use. The integrated USB-C cable ensures a tidy setup, eliminating the need for additional wires, while a clear status LED keeps you informed of the hub’s operation at a glance.

Compatibility is a non-issue with the HB-C4WP. It offers plug-and-play functionality across various operating systems including Windows, macOS, and Linux, making it a versatile addition to virtually any setup. You can buy it from Amazon here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.