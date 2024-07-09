Bosch introduces 300 Series smart dishwasher with Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatibility

Bosch home appliances has introduced the new smart-enabled 2-rack 300 Series dishwasher. Available for just $699, this full stainless steel tub dishwasher integrates seamlessly with smart home systems, making it an attractive option for tech-savvy consumers.

The latest addition to the Bosch dishwasher family boasts the brand’s five-point PrecisionWash system and the energy-efficient PureDry closed drying technology. Together, these features promise a spot-free clean and to dry dishes after every wash. The newly designed model also features a sleek, edge-to-edge recessed handle with integrated front controls.

Richard Tarrant, Head of Dish Care at Bosch North America, emphasizes the value offered by the new model, stating, “By expanding our dishwasher lineup, we’re making the premium Bosch experience accessible to a broader audience. This model retains all the signature Bosch features, ensuring that performance and reliability are never compromised.”

The 300 Series dishwasher is now available in black, white, and fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finishes and can be found at retailers nationwide. Its connectivity features include Home Connect, allowing users to customize their dishwashing experience with smart cycle options and hands-free voice control via Amazon Alexa or Google Home.