Logitech launches G309 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse

Logitech has released the G309 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse. This new mouse features dual-wireless connectivity and the HERO 25K sensor.

The G309 LIGHTSPEED is compatible with Logitech's POWERPLAY charging system, allowing operation without a traditional AA battery, which reduces the mouse's weight by 18 grams. With a HERO 25K sensor, the mouse can operate for over 300 hours on a single AA battery in LIGHTSPEED mode, and over 600 hours in Bluetooth mode.

The mouse weighs 86 grams with an AA battery and 68 grams without, when used with the POWERPLAY system. The G309 also features LIGHTFORCE hybrid optical-mechanical switches, which are designed to offer both the speed of optical actuation and the tactile feedback of mechanical switches.

The G309 LIGHTSPEED uses Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, which is intended to provide faster performance than many wired mice. The technology supports a sensitivity up to 25,600 DPI, with 400 IPS tracking and no acceleration or smoothing.

The Logitech G309 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse is available from Amazon here in black and white. It’s currently priced at just $79.99.

