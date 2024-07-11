TCL brings NXTPAPER Android smartphones to the US

TCL Mobile has officially released its NXTPAPER smartphones in the United States, with the debut of the TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G. These devices are now available, with the TCL 50 XE offered nationwide at Spectrum for $149.99, and the TCL 50 XL available regionally at C Spire for $199 or at no cost with a 36-month agreement.

Both smartphones feature TCL’s NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology, which enhances eye comfort and preserves vibrant colors, balancing high refresh rates with a comfortable viewing experience. This technology has garnered attention for its ability to combine performance with viewer comfort, making it popular among both consumers and tech reviewers.

The TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G includes a glare-free 6.6-inch HD+ display with multi-layered eye protection that reduces up to 61 percent of harmful blue light. It also boasts a 90Hz refresh rate for immersive viewing and a 180Hz touch sampling rate for responsive interactions. With 128GB of memory and 4GB RAM, it offers fluid app navigation, supported by a 5010mAh battery for extended usage. The device features a 50MP triple rear camera and an 8MP front camera, alongside security features like Face Unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G enhances the offering with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display that also minimizes blue light exposure. It steps up performance with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Storage capabilities are identical to the 50 XE, but with an additional 6GB of virtual RAM expansion thanks to NXTURBO technology, enhancing multitasking efficiency. Its camera system includes a 50MP AI-powered hybrid rear triple camera and a 32MP front camera. The model is ultra-slim and light, equipped with premium features like NFC, and dual speakers.