Get 'Professional JavaScript for Web Developers, 5th Edition' (worth $48) for FREE

Professional JavaScript for Web Developers, 5th edition, is the gold-standard in intermediate-to-advanced JavaScript programming development books.

The author dives directly into the inner workings of JavaScript to help you clean up your code and become a more sophisticated and talented JavaScript developer. From object-oriented programming and inheritance to combining JavaScript with HTML and other markup languages, expert computer engineer Matt Frisbie walks you through everything you need to know to level-up your JavaScript game.

This new edition is updated to include ECMAScript 2023 and later standard releases, the most useful techniques, and a relentless focus on code that works seamlessly in mobile web browsers and with the latest common frameworks and libraries. With this book, you will:

Get up to date with ECMAScript 2023

Get acquainted with the newest frameworks and libraries

Explore advanced topics such as web animation, workers, and the latest APIs

Get a head start on future ES releases

Learn to use modern syntax and best practices

Understand how to optimize performance in JavaScript applications

Master asynchronous programming patterns using promises, generators, and async/await

Perfect for those who think they already know JavaScript “pretty well,” Professional JavaScript for Web Developers, is the pro-level update that intermediate and advanced web developers have been waiting for.

