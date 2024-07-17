Crucial P310 is the world’s fastest 2230 Gen4 SSD

Micron Technology, Inc. has launched the Crucial P310 2230 Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) with impressive speeds and high storage capacity. The company claims it is the fastest 2230 Gen4 SSD in the world! This new SSD targets handheld (Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally) gamers, as well as users of ultrathin laptops and mini PCs.

The Crucial P310 stands out in the market with its read and write speeds hitting 7,100 MB/s and 6,000 MB/s respectively. It is available in capacities up to 2TB, catering to the substantial storage needs of modern games and extensive data applications without compromising on performance.

Jonathan Weech, senior director of product marketing at Micron, emphasized the drive's benefits for gamers: "We designed the Crucial P310 2230 Gen4 SSD to meet the intensive storage and performance demands of today’s games, enabling quick access and rapid game loading, while also extending battery life for an enhanced mobile gaming experience."

The P310's features include:

Industry-leading Speeds: With a top read speed of 7,100 MB/s, it is the fastest 2230 Gen4 consumer SSD currently available.

With a top read speed of 7,100 MB/s, it is the fastest 2230 Gen4 consumer SSD currently available. High IOPS: The SSD achieves up to 1 million IOPS for quicker boot-ups and faster game loads.

The SSD achieves up to 1 million IOPS for quicker boot-ups and faster game loads. Extensive Storage Options: Available from 1TB to 2TB, providing ample space for games and data without spatial constraints.

Available from 1TB to 2TB, providing ample space for games and data without spatial constraints. Energy Efficiency: Its design minimizes power consumption while maximizing performance, ideal for extended use in portable devices.

Enhanced by Micron’s 3D NAND technology and a collaboration with Phison, the P310 is built for efficiency. Michael Wu, general manager and president of Phison Technology, highlighted the partnership: "Together with Crucial, we've optimized our Phison E27T 4-channel DRAM-less controller to push the limits of Gen4 performance in a compact, power-saving form."

The drive is available now from Amazon here. The Crucial P310 2230 Gen4 SSD comes with an impressive five-year warranty.

