Get Winxvideo AI V2.0 -- AI-powered video/image enhancer & converter for Windows (worth $69.95) for FREE!

Download a free licensed copy of Winxvideo AI to enhance your images and videos, as well as process any 4K/8K/HDR video as you want.

Powered by CineAI technology, Winxvideo AI can enhance and restore old, blurry, noisy, low-quality or low-resolution videos/images/photos, and upscale to HD/4K/8K visual quality for sharing on social network or playing on widescreen. More than an AI image/video enhancer, it is also a complete video toolkit to stabilize shaky video, boost frame rate to 120/240fps, convert, compress, record, and edit 4K/8K/HDR video with best balance between quality, speed and size.

Elevate your multimedia experience with Winxvideo AI from today!

Key features of Winxivdeo AI:

  • AI video enhance: upscale low-quality video to 1080P or 4K; stabilize shaky video shot by Gopro, drone, handheld camera or mobile phone; increase frame rate up to 480 fps. Smoother, steadier and crisper playback.
  • AI image enhance: upscale and restore old, blurry image to 4K/8K/10K with real details.
  • Convert any video and music to 420+ formats for various use. GPU accelerated.
  • Compress 8K/4K/HD video to smaller size with highest quality.
  • Record tutorials, gameplay videos, and more from screen, webcam, or both.
  • Download: save 4K/1080P video, music, playlist, channel, m3u8, etc., from 1000+ sites for offline playback.
  • Edit video: cut, crop, merge, flip, rotate video; add effect/watermark/subtitle, make GIF, change playback speed, etc.

Winxvideo AI V2.0 from Digiarty WinXDVD, usually retails for $69.95 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 31, so act fast.

