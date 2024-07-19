Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 version 23H2 is now broadly available according to Microsoft. This means that everyone with an eligible device should get it when searching for the update under Windows Update in Settings. Non-managed devices with Windows 11 version 22H2 will be updated automatically in the coming months.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Audacity 3.6.0

The new version of the open source audio editor introduces several new features. Master effects can now be applied to an entire project at once.

It also features a new compressor and limiter, new themes, and support for FFmpeg 7.

Microsoft Photos

Microsoft is rolling out a new Photos app update that introduces "more AI editing capabilities". The new Edit with Designer button introduces new editing options.

The AI detects objects in the image so that you may edit them individually. You may use it to remove a person or item from a photo, or change it.

This requires a new version, 2024.11070.12001.0 or higher, and is also only available to a limited number of users who have set the display language to English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, or Portuguese (Brazil).

PhotoDemon 2024.7

PhotoDemon is a free and portable photo editor that supports a ton of features, including batch processing and macros.

The latest version adds an option to import PDF documents "as if they were image files", support for JPEG-XL images, and a new magnetic-snapping feature when using the move tool.