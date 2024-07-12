Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft started to push out the new Copilot app to Windows 10 devices as part of the July 2024 cumulative update for the operating system. It removes the Copilot button and integration, and replaces it with a Microsoft Store app. The same Copilot experience is also launching on Windows 11 devices.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Arc Browser

The latest Arc Browser update introduces AI features on Windows. The feature is called Arc Max and it offers the following two options at the time of writing:

Ask questions about the current webpage with the Ctrl-F (Find on Page) shortcut.

Organize tabs with the "Tidy" button.

The features need to be enabled in the preferences first.

O&O AppBuster

The latest update of the bulk software uninstaller for Windows 10 and 11 adds a number of new features.

Recommendations -- suggests "optional" and "remove" apps to the user based on what is installed on the system.

-- suggests "optional" and "remove" apps to the user based on what is installed on the system. New apps -- highlights new apps installed after the last start of AppBuster.

-- highlights new apps installed after the last start of AppBuster. ARM support starting with Windows 11 version 24H2.

WhyNotWin11

The open source software reveals if a PC is compatible with Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. It offers more details than Microsoft's own tool.

The recent update adds support for additional processors and includes some fixes.