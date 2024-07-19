Make your Windows PC run cooler and more energy efficient with this free app

Outbyte has launched a new app designed to improve energy efficiency for systems running Windows 10 and 11. The free application optimizes CPU performance, reducing power consumption by up to 34 percent and decreasing carbon emissions to support environmental sustainability.

The Camomile app works by adjusting CPU voltage and frequency to prevent unnecessary spikes in power usage, which are common with default chipset configurations. These spikes often cause CPUs to overheat and fans to work harder, increasing noise and decreasing system efficiency. By keeping CPU operations within manufacturer-recommended speeds, Camomile reportedly helps mitigate these issues, extending battery life, and improving the overall user experience.

Camomile’s benefits extend beyond individual use; it plays a role in environmental efforts by reducing the carbon footprint associated with IT equipment.

As an example, Outbyte says using Camomile on 100,000 PCs for eight hours a day can save energy equivalent to the gasoline needed to drive 675,528 gallons or the annual electricity consumption of 1,185 homes.

A study comparing the app's performance reportedly showed significant reductions in temperature and power consumption with Camomile enabled, with only a minor drop in CPU frequency, resulting in a delay of just 14 seconds when processing an Excel file with a million rows. Outbyte suggests that daily tasks like browsing, streaming, and office work on Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems remain largely unaffected.

While it’s suitable for average users looking to improve their PCs' efficiency and environmental impact, Outbyte admits gamers might notice performance trade-offs during high-intensity play due to the app's throttling to prevent overheating.

You can download Camomile for free from here.