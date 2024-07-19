Workplaces plagued by risky security behavior

Research released by KnowBe4 shows that 75 percent of security professionals have witnessed employees displaying risky security behaviors at work and 62 percent admit to risky behavior themselves.

Top risky things that cybersecurity pros admit to include using entertainment or streaming services (33 percent), using GenAI within the organization (31 percent), sharing personal information (14 percent), using gaming or gambling websites at work (10 percent) and using adult entertainment websites (two percent).

"The multifaceted nature of cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations is clear when looking at the survey results," says Javvad Malik, lead security awareness advocate at KnowBe4. "While technological advancements like AI and deepfakes present new risks, the human factor remains a critical piece of the cybersecurity puzzle and tackling these risky behaviors is imperative in today's workplaces."

Risky behavior security professionals observed others in the workplace indulging in includes using entertainment or streaming services with over half (51 percent) saying they have seen this habit take place.

Other things spotted include, sharing personal information (44 percent), using GenAI within the organization (38 percent), using unauthorized removable media like USB sticks (37 percent), opening malicious email attachments (36 percent) and using gaming of gambling websites at work (35 percent).

Malik adds:

Organizations must stay attuned to the latest cybersecurity trends and innovations, investing in cutting-edge technologies and strategies to stay ahead of evolving threats. However, the results of this survey show risky behaviors in the workplace continues to be a serious issue which is evidence of a lack of security culture. Cultivating a strong security culture means going beyond just educating staff on threats. Teach them how to respond and identify them as this will help with prevention. Security culture requires a shift in attitude, behavior, approach, and perception of responsibility -- it must be an organization-wide priority if visible change is to be made.

You can get the full findings on the KnowBe4 site.

Image credit: Elnur_/depositphotos.com