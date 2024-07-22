Amusing BSoDs from around the world following CrowdStrike's disastrous Windows outage

When CrowdStrike issued a faulty security update on Friday, the impact was nothing less than catastrophic, causing a global IT outage that made Windows computers crash, impacting an estimated 8.5 million systems around the world.

"We understand the profound impact this has had on everyone. We know our customers, partners, and their IT teams are working tirelessly, and we’re profoundly grateful. We apologize for the disruption this has created,” CrowdStrike said on LinkedIn.

Airlines, hospitals, banks and businesses were among the worst hit, and although most are now back up and running thanks to the arrival of a fix from CrowdStrike, the impact of the outage shows how vulnerable global systems can be.

Although it was without a doubt an incredibly serious situation at the time, there is a funny side to it. YouTuber Arttu Kuikka has put together a video of “CrowdStrike Errors in funny places around the world, BSODs everywhere 2024,” which you can watch below.

Did you encounter any errors like this following Friday's IT outage?