Google reverses decision on eliminating third-party cookies, introduces new user choice model in Chrome

Google has revised its Privacy Sandbox initiative, moving away from its earlier decision to eliminate third-party cookies. The initiative has been influenced by extensive feedback from various stakeholders, including the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), publishers, and the advertising industry.

Instead of phasing out third-party cookies as initially planned, Google is now implementing a new user experience in Chrome that allows individuals to make informed decisions about their privacy settings during web browsing. This new approach allows users to modify their privacy preferences at any time, reflecting a significant change in strategy.

The update aims to increase the adoption of privacy-preserving technologies while maintaining a competitive marketplace that is beneficial for both publishers and advertisers. Feedback from early testing by ad tech companies, including Google, indicates that the performance of the Privacy Sandbox APIs is encouraging and likely to improve as their use becomes more widespread.

In addition to continuing support for the Privacy Sandbox APIs, Google is committed to introducing further privacy enhancements, such as IP Protection in Chrome's Incognito mode.

As this revised strategy unfolds, Google plans to maintain close collaboration with global regulators and the advertising industry to ensure a balanced approach to privacy that aligns with the economic realities of an ad-supported internet.