ShowMeCables launches new right-angle Ethernet cables

ShowMeCables has unveiled a new series of Cat 6a right-angle Ethernet cables. These innovative cables feature 90-degree angled connectors designed to ease installation in spaces with dense cabling. The line offers low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) rated jackets for environments where PVC is banned, and CMX jackets for standard communication settings.

These Cat 6a cables are equipped to handle 10-gigabit speeds, making them suitable for a variety of indoor uses such as data centers, offices, industrial sites, home networks, and transportation systems.

The product range includes several customization options. Customers can select from straight RJ-45 connectors on one end with variations like right-angle, left-angle, upward-angle, or downward-angle on the other. This diversity in connector orientation helps reduce cable strain and extends the lifespan of the assembly while facilitating cleaner cable management. Unlike some manufacturers that merely bend the cable to achieve an angle, ShowMeCables uses a patented channelized pair guide to maintain optimal cable configuration, ensuring reliable 10Gb performance.

The cables are available in eight different lengths ranging from 1 to 20 feet and come in multiple colors for easy identification and organization. The LSZH cables are ideal for high-safety environments such as maritime, defense, and aerospace applications, while the CMX cables are aimed at more economical indoor uses.

This new line of Cat 6a right-angle Ethernet cables from ShowMeCables can be purchased here now.

