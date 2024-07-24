Get 'Excel Formulas & Functions For Dummies, 6th Edition' (worth $25) for FREE

No Comments

There's a Swiss Army knife in your digital toolbox that can multiply your productivity and make you the smartest guy or gal in almost any room. It's called Microsoft Excel.

If you're like most people, you've barely scratched the surface of what this powerful tool's hundreds of built-in functions can do. But with a little help from Excel Formulas & Functions For Dummies, you'll soon be organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data like a pro.

For those who don't know the difference between a spreadsheet and a bedsheet, the book gets you up to speed with formula and function basics first. But you can also skip ahead to the fancy stuff and learn about working with probabilities, significance tests, and lookup functions.

This easy-to-use Excel formulas and functions survival guide shows you how to:

  • Work with financial functions like PMT, PPMT, NPER, RATE, and PV
  • Calculate mean, median, mode, standard deviation, and many more statistical functions
  • Troubleshoot formulas for common errors and validate your data to avoid mistakes
  • Work with dates, times, logic operators, conditions, and basic and advanced mathematical functions

You don't need a degree in data science or advanced mathematics to take advantage of the full functionality and flexibility of Microsoft Excel. Let Excel Formulas & Functions For Dummies show you how to transform this unassuming program into the most useful tool in your toolbox.

Excel Formulas & Functions For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $25 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 6, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Intel-based Radxa X4 Raspberry Pi alternative can run both Microsoft Windows 11 and Linux

Get 'Excel Formulas & Functions For Dummies, 6th Edition' (worth $25) for FREE

Almost three-quarters of US companies have a deepfake response plan

Micron 9550 NVMe SSD is world’s fastest for data centers

Cyber threats we can expect at the Paris Olympics

Six steps to protecting data in financial services companies

Migrating to the cloud: The key to business scalability, flexibility and cost-effectiveness 

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

85 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Linux-based EndeavourOS

81 Comments

Bye bye Microsoft Windows 11: Hello Nitrux 3.5.1, the secure, lightweight Linux alternative

28 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

0patch will keep Windows 10 secure for at least five more years after Microsoft abandons it

16 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

Acronis True Image is back, baby!

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.