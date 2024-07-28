Hulu + Live TV to drop NASA channel this August

Hulu subscribers will need to say goodbye to live space explorations and documentaries on their screens, as the streaming service announced it will be dropping the NASA channel from its Hulu + Live TV lineup effective August 28, 2024.

The NASA channel has been a unique offering on Hulu, providing viewers with live broadcasts of space missions, insightful science coverage, and educational content about the universe and beyond. Its removal may disappoint space enthusiasts who have enjoyed unparalleled access to NASA's operations and educational content.

Despite this change, Hulu assures its subscribers that they can still enjoy a vast selection of other channels. Furthermore, the platform encourages users to explore other plan options or adjust their current subscriptions to better suit their viewing preferences. For subscribers interested in specific details about what's still available or how to make changes to their plans, Hulu recommends visiting the Hulu Help Center or the Account page on their website.

This change reflects the evolving nature of streaming service offerings and rights agreements, highlighting how channel availability can vary based on negotiations and strategic decisions made by content providers and platforms alike.

For those particularly fond of space-related content, alternative viewing options include other streaming services or direct viewing through NASA’s own digital platforms, which continue to offer live feeds and a wealth of educational material.