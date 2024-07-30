Consumer sites drive growth in passkey adoption

Take up of passkeys as a more secure means of accessing websites has been a little disappointing to date, but new research from Dashlane shows that passkeys are starting to gain traction with consumers.

It finds that early passkey adoption is largely being driven by the consumer space, with 'sticky' apps (those used frequently on a daily basis -- including Facebook and X) leading the way.

Fastest growing passkey sites include Amazon (88.9 percent growth), Target (70.5 percent growth), and Moneybird (60.4 percent growth). There's also growing passkey traction in the enterprise space, with apps like Cisco Duo breaking into the top 20 passkey domains.

Passkey authentications via Dashlane have grown to 200,000 per month, a more than 400 percent increase in the past two quarters. Overall, one in five active Dashlane users now has at least one passkey in their credential vault.

Overall eCommerce sites make up the largest share of passkey usage at 41.7 percent, followed by software services (19.9 percent), financial services (14.4 percent), cybersecurity (12.7 percent) and social media (five percent).

Cryptocurrency sites are also a fast-growing sector for passkey authentications. Companies like Coinbase and Binance appear in the top 20 passkey domains, as they take steps to combat attackers looking to gain access to wallets with stored crypto.

John Bennett, CEO of Dashlane, says:

Passwords have long been a drag on the digital economy. The user friction caused by forgotten passwords and password resets costs businesses millions in lost revenue and time. Compromised and weak passwords remain at the heart of most breaches, causing immense financial and reputational harm. The growing use of passkeys as a replacement for the password promises to be a boon for businesses and users alike. It fundamentally rewrites access to apps and services by removing login friction and significantly raising the security bar for everyone with phishing-resistant authentication.

You can find out more on the Dashlane site.

Image credit: ArtemisDiana/depositphotos.com