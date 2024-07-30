Dynabook launches Portégé X40-M Windows 11 laptop with advanced AI

Dynabook Americas, Inc. has launched the latest model in its premium Portégé series. The 14-inch Portégé X40-M, equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and enhanced with advanced AI capabilities, starts at $1,499.

James Robbins, General Manager at Dynabook Americas, emphasized the enduring popularity of the Portégé series, stating, "The Portégé X40 has been a top seller for years. With the latest enhancements, we continue to strengthen its position as a key enabler of business efficiency." The new model integrates Intel’s latest processors and Copilot AI technology, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

The Portégé X40-M boasts a sleek, lightweight aluminum alloy chassis, surpassing MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. It features a Tech Blue Metallic finish with IONPure IPL, an EPA-approved antimicrobial coating, promoting a cleaner workspace. The device offers a WUXGA 16:10 display, an option for touch functionality, a premium backlit keyboard with dedicated conferencing hotkeys, and a large ClickPad, all designed to enhance productivity across various settings.

AI-driven features in the Portégé X40-M include a Copilot key for streamlined workflow assistance, AI noise reduction for clearer calls, a new 5MP webcam with AI enhancements for professional video conferencing, and AI-optimized battery management for extended performance.

Security is paramount with the Portégé X40-M, incorporating Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption, and options for biometric security through face and fingerprint recognition, along with smart card readers. These features provide comprehensive protection against security threats.

Connectivity options on the Portégé X40-M are extensive, including Wi-Fi 6E, a LAN port, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot, ensuring seamless integration with a variety of devices and peripherals. Its superior display and audio/video capabilities make it an ideal choice for both collaborative and individual tasks.

Dynabook shares detailed specifications below.

Feature Details Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel Core Ultra (Series 1) H28, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, Intel Core Ultra 5 135U, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, Intel Core Ultra 7 165U, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Intel Core Ultra 5 135H, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Memory Up to 64GB of On-Board LPDDR5 5,400MHz, Dual-channel support Graphics Intel Arc Graphics (Requires 16 GB dual-channel memory minimum) Display 14.0” WUXGA (1920x1200), Touch screen optional Storage PCIe NVMe SSD up to 2TB Communications Intel Ethernet Connection i219, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, 6 GHz, 802.11ax, Bluetooth Camera w/ Privacy Shutter HD 720p Webcam, 5MP Webcam, 5MP Webcam + IR Camera, IR Camera for Windows Hello Face Sign-in Audio Stereo Speakers w/ DTS Processing, Dual-microphone array Ports HDMI, Two (2) USB-C ports supporting Thunderbolt 4, Two (2) USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, One supporting USB Sleep & Charge, RJ-45 Ethernet LAN port, Headset jack, microSD card slot Security Microsoft Secured-core PC, Trusted Platform Module 2.0, Fingerprint Reader, Smart Card Reader, Security Lock Slot Input Devices Premium Raised-tile, Spill-resistant, Backlit Keyboard, ClickPad Pointing Device Battery 60 Wh Li-Polymer Battery Physical Description Tech Blue Metallic, Aluminum Alloy Chassis, Designed to MIL-STD-810H standards, 313.2 x 221.75 x 18.6 millimeters, Starting at 1.44 kilograms (3.17 pounds) Regulatory / Environmental Specifications EPEAT Rated, ENERGY STAR® Qualified, RoHS Compatible Warranty Includes up to 4 years of standard limited warranty, covering depot or carry-in service. +Care Service® Warranty with On-Site is optional.

Dynabook offers an industry-leading standard warranty and optional +Care Service Warranty with On-site support, ensuring minimal downtime and sustained productivity for up to four years, supported by Dynabook's extensive support network.