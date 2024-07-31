Samsung launches 1TB PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards

Samsung has launched 1TB variants of its PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards which are enhanced by the company's eighth-generation V-NAND technology. These new offerings aim to meet the growing demands for high-performance and high-capacity storage solutions, particularly among content creators and tech enthusiasts.

Hangu Sohn, Vice President of Memory Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics, noted the importance of these advanced storage solutions in today’s tech landscape. "The new high-capacity microSD cards, PRO Plus and EVO Plus, are our response to the demand for storing large amounts of high-quality data in a reliable and secure way," Sohn explained.

The PRO Plus and EVO Plus range from 128GB to 1TB in capacity, with an additional 64GB model available in the EVO Plus series. These cards can store up to 400,000 4K UHD images or more than 45 console games, enhancing the storage capabilities of smartphones, drones, and gaming consoles for users on the go.

The PRO Plus card offers read speeds up to 180MB/s and write speeds up to 130MB/s, featuring UHS Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30 ratings, which support high-quality content creation and efficient workflow. The EVO Plus provides speeds up to 160MB/s and also comes with high performance ratings, suitable for everyday data storage and multitasking.

Both the PRO Plus and EVO Plus are tested for durability and can withstand challenging conditions such as water exposure, high temperatures, X-rays, and magnetic fields. They are compatible with a broad array of devices including Android smartphones, tablets, and handheld gaming devices, ensuring reliable and secure storage.

The cards are available here now and come with a 10-year limited warranty. Pricing for the PRO Plus starts at $24.99 for the 128GB model and goes up to $153.99 for the 1TB model. The EVO Plus is priced from $12.99 for the 64GB model to $131.99 for the 1TB model.

