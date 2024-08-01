addlink launches D60 and D20 NAS SSDs

addlink has launched two new SSDs designed for NAS storage systems, the NAS D60 and D20. These SSDs are engineered to improve standards in speed, reliability, and capacity for network attached storage applications.

The NAS D60 features a Gen 4x4 M.2 interface and aims to provide high speeds and consistent performance for users with demanding storage needs. It offers speeds up to 6000MB/s and random read/write speeds up to 800K/60K IOPS. Designed for durability, it supports 1 DWPD and up to 3800TBW, suitable for continuous operation. The D60 also includes power loss data protection to prevent data corruption during unexpected power outages.

The NAS D20 is a SATA III SSD that stands out for its sustained performance capabilities, with sequential reads of up to 530MB/s and random read/write speeds up to 98K/40K IOPS. It offers a range of capacity options from 960GB to 15.36TB and includes power loss protection to safeguard data integrity during power failures.

addlink’s NAS D60 SSDs is now available for purchase from Amazon here, starting at $129.99. The D20, sadly, does not seem to be available at this time.

