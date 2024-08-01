Google Maps makes it easier to report cops on the road

Google has announced a series of updates for both Maps and Waze which will help to keep drivers better informed on their journeys. One of the most pleasing updates for Google Maps is an easier way to report when you've seen cops in the area so other drivers can be alerted -- and you can benefit from other drivers' reports.

Another helpful addition to Maps means that when you navigate to an address, the building you are looking for and, importantly, the entrance, will be highlighted for you. New features and options are not limited to Google Maps; Waze also has a number of handy additions.

The updates to Google Maps apply across the board. This means that not only do the iOS and Android versions of the app get new features, but also cars with Google built-in, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Google is pitching some of the new features as being a great way to help out other drivers -- such as the simplified way to report the presence of cops -- but it is clearly the recipients of such information that will feel the greatest benefit… and possibly avoid a speeding fine.

The new guidance feature of Maps is all about understanding destination buildings rather than towns and cities. Google explains:

Navigating to new buildings -- like a friend's large apartment complex -- can be confusing when you don’t know where to enter or park once you arrive. Now, when you're driving to a place, Maps' new destination guidance will automatically light up your building and its entrance as you approach it, in addition to showing you nearby parking lots. This can be especially helpful if you’re heading to an unfamiliar place when it’s dark out or late at night.

Google-owned Waze benefits from a series of updates as well. There are clear camera alerts so you can see whether the camera that you've been notified about is a speed camera, one monitoring carpool lanes, or something else entirely.

Also new to Waze is the ability to navigate with a locked screen. This change means that it is possible to receive turn-by-turn directions and alerts even when your phone's screen is locked.

Another new option is the ability to share real-time traffic information with friends in Waze. Waze's new traffic events feature lets you know the reason for traffic congestion -- such as events and parades -- as well as start and end times.

Full details of the latest changes are available.