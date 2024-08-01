Hell freezes over as Microsoft announces it is pulling ads from Skype

Skype is one of those apps that has found numerous ways to irritate users over the years. But in something of a surprise move, Microsoft has announced a change that will instead delight.

Considering that this is a company that has faced complaints and criticism for stuffing ads into its Windows and Office products, the announcement feels very out of character. But the killing off of ads is not the only change in Skype.

Removing ads from Skype is a step towards making the service about what it used to be about: communication. The appearance of more and more advertising in the apps has proved incredibly distracting, to the point that Microsoft has felt the need to do something about it.

The company announced the ditching of ads in an enthusiastic blog post:

Farewell to Ads in Skype Channels and Beyond We're excited to announce that Skype is now ad-free! Our latest update removes all ads from Skype channels and the entire Skype platform, ensuring a smoother, decluttered and more enjoyable user experience. - Ad-Free Channels: Enjoy uninterrupted browsing and communication in all your favorite Skype channels. - Seamless Conversations: Focus on your chats without any ad distractions, making your Skype experience cleaner and more user-friendly. - User-Centric Design: We've prioritized your feedback to create a more streamlined and pleasant environment across all platforms. Thank you for your continued support as we strive to make Skype the best communication tool for everyone. Enjoy an ad-free experience and keep the conversations flowing!

Other improvements are to be found in AI image creation, the sign-in experience and overall stability.

The changes, including the ad-free experience, can be enjoyed in the latest Insider build of Skype, but it won't be long before they filter down to the standard version that most people are using.