TCL launches 115-inch QM89 QD-Mini LED TV for only $19,999.99

TCL has introduced its new 115-inch QM89 QD-Mini LED TV, claiming the title of the world's largest in its category. Alongside the launch, the company has initiated the "115-inch Experience More Promotion" available to the first 115 purchasers. These early buyers will join Club 115, granting them access to various exclusive experiences, including a potential trip to Super Bowl LIX, facilitated by TCL’s partnership with the NFL.

Starting today, purchasers of the 115-inch QM89 model can register their product on the TCL Experience More website to select from a range of experiences. These include attending the Super Bowl, a movie premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre, a Los Angeles Chargers game, a concert at SoFi Stadium, a tour at a Call of Duty studio, or the CES event in Las Vegas.

Andy Thompson, TCL’s Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "With the addition of the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV to our portfolio, we are offering consumers an enhanced experience both at home and through live events. Our partnerships allow us to provide these unique experiences, ensuring that our customers can enjoy a wide range of entertainment."

The 115-inch QM89 features 20,000 dimming zones, powered by TCL’s AiPQ ULTRA Processor, designed for superior picture quality. It also includes an Onkyo 6.2.2 channel speaker system, aimed at enhancing audio performance.

The TCL 115-inch Q Class QM89 is now available for purchase from Amazon here or Best Buy here for $19,999.99. Yeah, you will have to open your wallet very wide for this one!

