Enterprises building AI infrastructure on a budget

A new study finds that 70 percent of enterprises are still experimenting with AI and preparing for it is a top priority.

However, the report from Komprise finds that budgets are an even higher priority with only 30 percent saying they will increase their IT budgets to support AI projects.

Based on a survey of 300 global enterprise storage IT and business decision makers at enterprises across the US, the report shows 50 percent of enterprises are storing more than 5PB of unstructured data and nearly 30 percent have more than 10PB.

The top priorities for data storage in the next year include cost optimization (54 percent), preparing for AI (51 percent) and investing in data management and data mobility (41 percent).

"Our latest survey reveals a pivotal moment in enterprise IT as organizations grapple with the transformative potential of AI while balancing fiscal responsibility," says Kumar Goswami, CEO and co-founder of Komprise. "IT leaders will also need to factor in critical data governance and security capabilities. Managing unstructured data strategically to optimize costs and use data workflows to enrich metadata is a great place to start an AI initiative."

Among other findings only 13 percent restrict what corporate data can be used in AI, while 31 percent have no restrictions for users, apps or data in AI. Nearly half (44 percent) are creating AI-ready infrastructure and 32 percent are building their own learning models.

The leading tactic being employed to address AI data concerns is to upgrade data storage/data management technologies (53 percent). AI data governance/security is the top future capability (47 percent) for unstructured data management, up from 28 percent in 2023.

Nearly 60 percent of respondents say they need more staff with skills related to security, compliance and sensitive data.

You can get the full report on the Komprise site.

Image credit: mast3r/depositphotos.com

