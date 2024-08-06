Google unveils 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat and Temperature Sensor

Google has introduced the latest version of its Nest Learning Thermostat alongside an updated Nest Temperature Sensor. Originally launched thirteen years ago, the Nest Learning Thermostat was designed to enhance the smart home experience by integrating intelligence into household temperature control. The latest model builds on this foundation with improved design and technology.

The fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat offers a redesigned appearance with a larger, clearer domed LCD display and a slimmer profile, which gives it a subtle presence on a wall. The device is available in three finishes: Polished Silver, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Gold, allowing it to blend seamlessly with various home decors.

Enhanced with new AI capabilities, the thermostat can now make automated adjustments based on user habits and environmental factors to optimize indoor comfort while conserving energy. The associated Smart Schedule feature adjusts heating and cooling based on real-time household activity, which can lead to energy efficiency without compromising comfort.

The revamped Nest Temperature Sensor, included with the thermostat, enables more precise temperature management across different rooms of a home. This feature is especially useful for regulating temperatures in critical areas such as children's rooms or specific living spaces. Users can link multiple sensors to better manage and average the temperatures throughout their home.

Additional features include the System Health Monitor and Smart Ventilation, which improve the functionality and longevity of home heating and cooling systems. The System Health Monitor alerts users to potential system issues, and the Smart Ventilation feature optimizes the introduction of fresh air based on external air quality and temperature conditions.

Google’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its support for the Nest Renew program, which shifts energy usage to less expensive and cleaner times of the day, promoting a more efficient and environmentally friendly energy consumption pattern.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is now available for pre-order here and will be officially released on August 20. It is priced at $279.99 in the U.S. and $379.99 in Canada. Additional sensors for the system are also available for individual purchase.