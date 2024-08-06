Google unveils 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat and Temperature Sensor

No Comments

Google has introduced the latest version of its Nest Learning Thermostat alongside an updated Nest Temperature Sensor. Originally launched thirteen years ago, the Nest Learning Thermostat was designed to enhance the smart home experience by integrating intelligence into household temperature control. The latest model builds on this foundation with improved design and technology.

The fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat offers a redesigned appearance with a larger, clearer domed LCD display and a slimmer profile, which gives it a subtle presence on a wall. The device is available in three finishes: Polished Silver, Polished Obsidian, and Polished Gold, allowing it to blend seamlessly with various home decors.

Enhanced with new AI capabilities, the thermostat can now make automated adjustments based on user habits and environmental factors to optimize indoor comfort while conserving energy. The associated Smart Schedule feature adjusts heating and cooling based on real-time household activity, which can lead to energy efficiency without compromising comfort.

The revamped Nest Temperature Sensor, included with the thermostat, enables more precise temperature management across different rooms of a home. This feature is especially useful for regulating temperatures in critical areas such as children's rooms or specific living spaces. Users can link multiple sensors to better manage and average the temperatures throughout their home.

Additional features include the System Health Monitor and Smart Ventilation, which improve the functionality and longevity of home heating and cooling systems. The System Health Monitor alerts users to potential system issues, and the Smart Ventilation feature optimizes the introduction of fresh air based on external air quality and temperature conditions.

Google’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its support for the Nest Renew program, which shifts energy usage to less expensive and cleaner times of the day, promoting a more efficient and environmentally friendly energy consumption pattern.

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is now available for pre-order here and will be officially released on August 20. It is priced at $279.99 in the U.S. and $379.99 in Canada. Additional sensors for the system are also available for individual purchase.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google unveils 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat and Temperature Sensor

Ransomware groups develop more sophisticated business models

62 percent of phishing emails pass DMARC checks

Enterprises building AI infrastructure on a budget

Proton VPN launches updates to protect free speech

It's time to get proactive about vulnerability remediation

You could finally be about to get a payout from Apple for your dodgy MacBook butterfly keyboard

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

What happens if you set every Windows 10 registry key to zero? Let's find out...

22 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

14 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

13 Comments

Linux Mint 22 faces uncertain July release as critical bugs threaten stability

11 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.