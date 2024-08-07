Keychron launches K2 HE magnetic switch keyboard on Kickstarter

Keychron has introduced the K2 HE through a Kickstarter campaign, a new 75 percent layout magnetic switch keyboard aimed at providing extensive customization. The anticipated delivery for the K2 HE is in October 2024,

With a starting price of $125, the K2 HE expands on the popular Keychron K2 series by incorporating Hall Effect magnetic functions and Gateron Double-rail magnetic switches, which enable precise adjustments to actuation points. This feature is particularly beneficial for users requiring responsive keyboard actions, such as gamers.

Paul Tan, COO of Keychron, highlighted the diverse utility of the K2 HE: "Our goal with the K2 HE was to create a keyboard that offers both portability and advanced customization options. The result is a device that meets the needs of gamers, programmers, and writers, providing a unique typing experience."

The K2 HE offers various connectivity options, including USB-C and 2.4 GHz wireless connections with a 1000 Hz polling rate, along with Bluetooth 5.1 that facilitates switching among up to three devices. Its Dynamic Keystrokes feature allows users to assign multiple actions to each key depending on how deeply the key is pressed.

The keyboard is available in three editions: Standard, and two Special Premium editions in white and black. The premium editions are characterized by a mix of natural rosewood and aluminum, offering durability alongside a distinctive aesthetic.

Additionally, the K2 HE is supported by the Keychron Launcher web app, which provides extensive key function customizations directly through a web interface, eliminating the need for additional software. This app enables users to remap keys, adjust actuation points, customize the RGB backlight from 22 available modes, and ensure compatibility across Windows, Linux, and macOS platforms.

