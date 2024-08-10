Get 'Cybersecurity For Dummies, 2nd Edition' FREE for a limited time

Every day it seems we read another story about one company or another being targeted by cybercriminals. It makes some of us wonder: am I safe online? The good news is that we can all be cybersecure -- and it doesn’t take a degree in computer science to make it happen!

Cybersecurity For Dummies is the down-to-earth guide you need to secure your own data (and your company’s, too).

You’ll get step-by-step guidance on how to implement reasonable security measures, prevent cyber attacks, deal securely with remote work, and what to do in the event that your information is compromised.

The book also offers:

Updated directions on how to prevent ransomware attacks and how to handle the situation if you become a target

Step-by-step instructions on how to create data backups and implement strong encryption

Basic info that every aspiring cybersecurity professional needs to know

Cybersecurity For Dummies is the ideal handbook for anyone considering a career transition into cybersecurity, as well as anyone seeking to secure sensitive information.

Cybersecurity For Dummies, 2nd Edition, from Wiley, usually retails for $19 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 21, so act fast.