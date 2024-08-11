Get 'Machine Learning with Python: Unlocking AI Potential with Python and Machine Learning' FREE for a limited time

No Comments

The course starts by setting the foundation with an introduction to machine learning, Python, and essential libraries, ensuring you grasp the basics before diving deeper.

It then progresses through exploratory data analysis, data scrubbing, and pre-model algorithms, equipping you with the skills to understand and prepare your data for modeling.

The journey continues with detailed walkthroughs on creating, evaluating, and optimizing machine learning models, covering key algorithms such as linear and logistic regression, support vector machines, k-nearest neighbors, and tree-based methods.

Each section is designed to build upon the previous, reinforcing learning and application of concepts. Wrapping up, the course introduces the next steps, including an introduction to Python for newcomers, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of machine learning applications.

What you will learn:

  • Analyze datasets for insights
  • Scrub data for model readiness
  • Understand key ML algorithms
  • Design and validate models
  • Apply Linear and Logistic Regression
  • Utilize K-Nearest Neighbors and SVMs

Machine Learning with Python, from Packt, usually retails for $9 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 21, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

Get 'Machine Learning with Python: Unlocking AI Potential with Python and Machine Learning' FREE for a limited time

Mastering tenant-to-tenant cloud migrations: Strategies for success

Pool your cybersecurity resources to build the perfect security ecosystem

Get 'Cybersecurity For Dummies, 2nd Edition' FREE for a limited time

Microsoft reveals Office security flaw that has not yet been patched

Microsoft exposes vulnerabilities in OpenVPN -- millions of devices at risk

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

14 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

Leadership changes at GNOME Foundation: Should DEI influence the selection of a new director?

9 Comments

Acronis True Image is back, baby!

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.