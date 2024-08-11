Get 'Machine Learning with Python: Unlocking AI Potential with Python and Machine Learning' FREE for a limited time

The course starts by setting the foundation with an introduction to machine learning, Python, and essential libraries, ensuring you grasp the basics before diving deeper.

It then progresses through exploratory data analysis, data scrubbing, and pre-model algorithms, equipping you with the skills to understand and prepare your data for modeling.

The journey continues with detailed walkthroughs on creating, evaluating, and optimizing machine learning models, covering key algorithms such as linear and logistic regression, support vector machines, k-nearest neighbors, and tree-based methods.

Each section is designed to build upon the previous, reinforcing learning and application of concepts. Wrapping up, the course introduces the next steps, including an introduction to Python for newcomers, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of machine learning applications.

What you will learn:

Analyze datasets for insights

Scrub data for model readiness

Understand key ML algorithms

Design and validate models

Apply Linear and Logistic Regression

Utilize K-Nearest Neighbors and SVMs

Machine Learning with Python, from Packt, usually retails for $9 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 21, so act fast.