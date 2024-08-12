VPN demand surges in the face of government social media restrictions

Governments, particularly those with a more authoritarian bent, really aren't keen on social media as it threatens their ability to control the narrative.

They especially don't like X since Elon Musk's takeover and stated commitment to free speech. In Venezuela the government recently banned the platform for 10 days. Even in the UK fingers have been pointed at the influence of social media following recent riots.

Of course the nature of the internet and the existence of VPNs means that getting around such restrictions isn't that difficult, something which politicians don't always seem to grasp.

New research from vpnMentor shows a 494 percent increase in VPN demand in Venezuela after the blocking of X in the country. The surge in demand started on Thursday August 8 after Conatel, Venezuela’s National Telecommunications Commission, effectively blocked access to the social media platform. VPN demand kept on growing until it reached its peak on Friday, August 9.

Before the elections of July 28, ProtonVPN started to offer its services for free to Venezuelan residents. Following the implementation of the blockade on Friday, August 9, TunnelBear VPN also announced on X that it would offer temporary free access to people living in Venezuela in a show of support.

This isn't the first time we've seen such an effect in response to restrictions. Recently, an internet blockade in Bangladesh amid protests resulted in a VPN surge of over 5,000 percent, showing how people use VPNs as a workaround when faced with government censorship.

Much as governments may not like it, the social media genie isn't going back in the bottle.

Image credit: ra2studio/depositphotos