VPN demand surges in the face of government social media restrictions

No Comments
Touching VPN logo

Governments, particularly those with a more authoritarian bent, really aren't keen on social media as it threatens their ability to control the narrative.

They especially don't like X since Elon Musk's takeover and stated commitment to free speech. In Venezuela the government recently banned the platform for 10 days. Even in the UK fingers have been pointed at the influence of social media following recent riots.

Of course the nature of the internet and the existence of VPNs means that getting around such restrictions isn't that difficult, something which politicians don't always seem to grasp.

New research from vpnMentor shows a 494 percent increase in VPN demand in Venezuela after the blocking of X in the country. The surge in demand started on Thursday August 8 after Conatel, Venezuela’s National Telecommunications Commission, effectively blocked access to the social media platform. VPN demand kept on growing until it reached its peak on Friday, August 9.

Before the elections of July 28, ProtonVPN started to offer its services for free to Venezuelan residents. Following the implementation of the blockade on Friday, August 9, TunnelBear VPN also announced on X that it would offer temporary free access to people living in Venezuela in a show of support.

This isn't the first time we've seen such an effect in response to restrictions. Recently, an internet blockade in Bangladesh amid protests resulted in a VPN surge of over 5,000 percent, showing how people use VPNs as a workaround when faced with government censorship.

Much as governments may not like it, the social media genie isn't going back in the bottle.

Image credit: ra2studio/depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

VPN demand surges in the face of government social media restrictions

Get 'Generative AI: Navigating the Course to the Artificial General Intelligence Future' FREE for a limited time

Why a 'Swiss cheese' approach is needed to combat deepfakes [Q&A]

Forget Windows 11, the stunning Windows 10 2024 Edition is the operating system you want

Get 'Machine Learning with Python: Unlocking AI Potential with Python and Machine Learning' FREE for a limited time

Mastering tenant-to-tenant cloud migrations: Strategies for success

Pool your cybersecurity resources to build the perfect security ecosystem

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nobara 40 is the Linux-based operating system you need!

111 Comments

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 22

66 Comments

Microsoft releases the new Outlook for Windows for anyone who wants it, including commercial customers

15 Comments

Transform Microsoft Windows 11 into Windows 10

14 Comments

If you're sticking with Windows 10, use this trick to make it look a bit more like Windows 11 for free

10 Comments

Bad CrowdStrike update causes major outages of Microsoft systems worldwide

10 Comments

Acronis True Image is back, baby!

9 Comments

Ready to rent a Windows 11 PC forever? NZXT hopes so

6 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.