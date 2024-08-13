Plugable launches UD-6950PDH docking station: Redesigned for optimal Apple compatibility and enhanced productivity

Plugable has officially unveiled the newly redesigned UD-6950PDH docking station, tailored to enhance productivity for Apple users. Following extensive customer feedback and leveraging the latest technology, this latest version sports a sleek space gray aluminum chassis, ensuring seamless integration with Apple's product line.

The standout feature of the UD-6950PDH is its capability to support two additional displays on any Mac with a Max, Pro, or base M1, M2, M3, and the upcoming M4 processors. This is made possible with just a single installation of the DisplayLink driver, setting it apart from many other docking solutions on the market.

While retaining its beloved dual 4K monitor support at 60Hz through both DisplayPort and HDMI, the dock now includes new features such as a front-facing USB-C port capable of 5Gbps data transfer and device charging, a combined 3.5mm TRRS audio port, and a power button for energy efficiency.

The UD-6950PDH dock ensures broad compatibility across the Apple product range and beyond, featuring 14 versatile ports. These include two HDMI and two DisplayPort outputs, a fast charging USB-C port, USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and Micro SD and SD card readers.

The UD-6950PDH is an be purchased from Amazon immediately here. Priced at $199.95, an introductory launch discount of $20 off makes it an even better value.

